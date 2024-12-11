Industry Advisory Council of 5-7 Advisors to Drive Digital Twins Adoption and Safeguard AI Solutions.

Tim Faulkner, CEO and Founder of Faulkner Consulting and Analytics, has more than twenty years' experience in driving innovation for U.S. Department of Defense focused on Operational Excellence.

Mr. Falkner transforms complex strategic vision statements into results-driven plans, programs, and business operations across billion-dollar requirements and capabilities.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables and safeguards AI adoption, announces the appointment of Tim Faulkner to its Industry Advisory Council (IAC) to accelerate innovation and operational excellence among five to seven advisors working with edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, who also leads Forbes Tech Council's Digital Twin Group.





"A distinguished military executive and accomplished business strategist, Mr. Faulkner brings the IRC unparalleled expertise in innovation, leadership, and operational transformation to the EdgeTI team," said Jim Barrett CEO of edgeTI. "With an illustrious career advising senior leaders, including Four-Star Generals and government officials, Mr. Faulkner has been instrumental in shaping U.S. military strategy across multiple theaters for the U.S. Army and Special Operations Command."

Leveraging his deep understanding of mission-critical operations, he founded Faulkner Consulting and Analytics Inc. in 2023, advising startups and multinational corporations on market entry, growth acceleration, and operational improvement. His work has driven success for companies ranging from $1 million startups to $1 billion enterprises worldwide.

Mr. Faulkner's superpower is bringing diverse teams together to drive action and achieve extraordinary results. As the architect of the Army's only innovation incubator, he evaluated over 60 capability nominations, approved 37 groundbreaking technologies, and enabled 21 operational demonstrations-resulting in more than $200 million in new capabilities. These efforts were supported by collaboration with premier organizations like Los Alamos Labs, Amazon, SpaceX, Purdue University, and advanced 5G and data science centers. A standout success from these initiatives was the creation of an $800 million Joint Data Exploitation Facility, advancing data processing and dissemination capabilities for defense operations.

An alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Mr. Faulkner has undertaken advanced studies at Central Michigan University, the Army War College, the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and the University of Virginia. He also serves as a guest lecturer and adjunct professor at the U.S. Naval War College.

"Having worked with companies and innovators to address threats at the speed of relevance, EdgeTI stands out for its ability to transform concepts into operational systems swiftly and effectively," said Timothy Faulkner. "In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, AI and other advanced capabilities require adaptable systems to safeguard and orchestrate their use. EdgeTI's edgeCore Digital Twin Platform is uniquely positioned to deliver that flexibility and operational precision."

The Company will announce additional advisors as they are appointed.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

