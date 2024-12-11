LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM Plc (RM.L), an educational technology solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it expects a decline in revenue for the full year.For the 12-month period to November 30, the company anticipates adjusted operating profit to be in the range of 8.4 million pounds to 8.8 million pounds, with adjusted EBITDA of 13 million pounds to 14 million pounds.Revenue, which now excludes the Consortium business, is expected to decline by 5 to 6 percent from last year.Mark Cook, CEO of RM, said: 'This has been a year of transformation for RM, and the success of our strategy is reflected in the progress we have made driving profitability and growing our contracted order book.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX