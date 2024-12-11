Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review November 2024: November net sales 17.7 million euros

11.12.2024 09:00:01 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc

11 December 2024 at 9 a.m EET

Inside Information

Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review November 2024: November net sales 17.7 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 17.7 (18.7) million euros in November 2024. The Group's last 12-month (LTM) pro forma net sales were 187.1 million euros. The Group employed 1,468 (1,466) people at the end of November.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"Net sales in November was 17.7 million euros. As is typical in November, there was a lot of activity with customer projects, which translated into a rather good utilisation rate.

In the DACH region, we secured a five-year contract with an automotive manufacturer client for testing competence center service to meet their product development and manufacturing needs. The value of this framework agreement is currently estimated to be approximately 3.6 million euros. This is an especially significant win and a testament to the DACH region team's long-term efforts as a digitalisation expert in the automotive industry.

In November, there were also sales highlights in wellbeing service county clients. We continue our good collaboration with the East Uusimaa wellbeing service county, where we will act as consultants for the implementation project of a new customer and patient information system in 2025-2026.

During November, we have been preparing for the upcoming year-end. We have recently reviewed our clientele's budgets for the coming year and have not completely avoided negative surprises. We learned about the cancellation of one significant project at the end of December due to budgetary reasons.

With the work situation in January still uncertain, we have continued cautious recruitment. Not all leavers have been replaced, and our capacity has slightly decreased.

Gofore's strategic update is soon to be concluded, and alongside it, the organizational redesign we announced in October is nearing completion. At this point in December, I wish everyone a good and peaceful holiday season."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2024 Net sales,

MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of

employees

at end of period No. of working

days

in Finland Overall capacity

(own personnel),

FTE Sub-

contracting, FTE January 16.9 (15.8) 193.3 1,463 (1,318) 22 (21) 1,372 (1,225) 147 (186) February 16.3 (15.3) 193.7 1,461 (1,342) 21 (20) 1,372 (1,256) 149 (184) March 16.0 (18.1) 191.3 1,456 (1,354) 20 (23) 1,371 (1,271) 160 (189) April 17.0 (14.5) 193.1 1,456 (1,385) 21 (18) 1,372 (1,293) 155 (187) May 16.8 (17.2) 192.3 1,455 (1,400) 21 (21) 1,369 (1,311) 159 (192) June 14.2 (15.9) 189.7 1,453 (1,396) 19 (21) 1,368 (1,319) 143 (170) July 5.9 (5.9) 189.8 1,446 (1,423) 23 (21) 1,366 (1,341) 65 (83) August 15.8 (16.9) 188.6 1,452 (1,448) 22 (23) 1,366 (1,353) 144 (166) September 17.4 (18.0) 188.0 1,474 (1,460) 21 (21) 1,380 (1,374) 172 (186) October 18.8 (18.7) 188.1 1,472 (1,466) 23 (22) 1,384 (1,371) 169 (184) November 17.7 (18.7) 187.1 1,468 (1,471) 21 (22) 1,371 (1,376) 166 (181)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Contacts

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Oyj, +358 40 540 2280, mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We have over 1,400 impact-driven people in 19 locations across Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Estonia and Italy. With our technology and business expertise we build an equal digital society and create sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals shares a pioneering ambition to create a more humane, sustainable and ethical digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2023, our net sales amounted to EUR 189.2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Learn to know us better at gofore.com