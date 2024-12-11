Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
11.12.24
11:45 Uhr
21,700 Euro
-0,400
-1,81 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,70022,40013:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review November 2024: November net sales 17.7 million euros

Finanznachrichten News

11.12.2024 09:00:01 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc
11 December 2024 at 9 a.m EET
Inside Information

Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review November 2024: November net sales 17.7 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 17.7 (18.7) million euros in November 2024. The Group's last 12-month (LTM) pro forma net sales were 187.1 million euros. The Group employed 1,468 (1,466) people at the end of November.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"Net sales in November was 17.7 million euros. As is typical in November, there was a lot of activity with customer projects, which translated into a rather good utilisation rate.

In the DACH region, we secured a five-year contract with an automotive manufacturer client for testing competence center service to meet their product development and manufacturing needs. The value of this framework agreement is currently estimated to be approximately 3.6 million euros. This is an especially significant win and a testament to the DACH region team's long-term efforts as a digitalisation expert in the automotive industry.

In November, there were also sales highlights in wellbeing service county clients. We continue our good collaboration with the East Uusimaa wellbeing service county, where we will act as consultants for the implementation project of a new customer and patient information system in 2025-2026.

During November, we have been preparing for the upcoming year-end. We have recently reviewed our clientele's budgets for the coming year and have not completely avoided negative surprises. We learned about the cancellation of one significant project at the end of December due to budgetary reasons.

With the work situation in January still uncertain, we have continued cautious recruitment. Not all leavers have been replaced, and our capacity has slightly decreased.

Gofore's strategic update is soon to be concluded, and alongside it, the organizational redesign we announced in October is nearing completion. At this point in December, I wish everyone a good and peaceful holiday season."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month
2024

Net sales,
MEUR

Net sales,
last 12 mos
pro forma (LTM)

Number of
employees
at end of period

No. of working
days
in Finland

Overall capacity
(own personnel),
FTE

Sub-
contracting, FTE

January

16.9 (15.8)

193.3

1,463 (1,318)

22 (21)

1,372 (1,225)

147 (186)

February

16.3 (15.3)

193.7

1,461 (1,342)

21 (20)

1,372 (1,256)

149 (184)

March

16.0 (18.1)

191.3

1,456 (1,354)

20 (23)

1,371 (1,271)

160 (189)

April

17.0 (14.5)

193.1

1,456 (1,385)

21 (18)

1,372 (1,293)

155 (187)

May

16.8 (17.2)

192.3

1,455 (1,400)

21 (21)

1,369 (1,311)

159 (192)

June

14.2 (15.9)

189.7

1,453 (1,396)

19 (21)

1,368 (1,319)

143 (170)

July

5.9 (5.9)

189.8

1,446 (1,423)

23 (21)

1,366 (1,341)

65 (83)

August

15.8 (16.9)

188.6

1,452 (1,448)

22 (23)

1,366 (1,353)

144 (166)

September

17.4 (18.0)

188.0

1,474 (1,460)

21 (21)

1,380 (1,374)

172 (186)

October

18.8 (18.7)

188.1

1,472 (1,466)

23 (22)

1,384 (1,371)

169 (184)

November

17.7 (18.7)

187.1

1,468 (1,471)

21 (22)

1,371 (1,376)

166 (181)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Contacts

  • Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Oyj, +358 40 540 2280, mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We have over 1,400 impact-driven people in 19 locations across Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Estonia and Italy. With our technology and business expertise we build an equal digital society and create sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals shares a pioneering ambition to create a more humane, sustainable and ethical digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2023, our net sales amounted to EUR 189.2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Learn to know us better at gofore.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.