OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Professional services provider Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) was On Wednesday selected by Metro Vancouver to provide program management services for the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project, which will deliver resilient infrastructure for growing demand in British Columbia, Canada.The project will expand capacity for accessing, treating and distributing water from Coquitlam Lake, the region's largest drinking water source, while increasing the system's resilience to climate change.The infrastructure project includes building a state-of-the-art intake facility, a 5.3-mile (8.5 km) water supply tunnel and a new treatment plant to serve the region's 2.7 million residents and meet future demand.As the program manager, Jacobs will oversee permitting, design, project controls and construction of the critical water infrastructure as well as deliver supporting technical services and a treatment pilot study.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX