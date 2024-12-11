WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Grubhub Onsite extended a partnership with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to deliver on-demand food, grocery, and convenience items to over 2,600 hotels across the Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Spark by Hilton brands.The partnership is expected to elevate the guest experience as they get one free month of Grubhub+ for perks like $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, as well as 5 percent credit back on pickup orders.Currently, Hilton's stock is trading at $256.36, up 1.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX