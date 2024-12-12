Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominika Spilarova as its Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 10, 2025. This newly created role within Cosmo's leadership team highlights the company's focus on strategy-led growth and innovation. She will be reporting to the CEO.

Dominika brings over 15 years of diverse experience in and outside of the Life Sciences industry, as well as a background in management consulting with PwC and independent consulting globally. Throughout her career, she has successfully developed and executed innovative strategies that have driven measurable results, including new product offerings, revenue growth, and operational efficiencies. Her contributions have positively impacted businesses ranging from $26 million to $19.5 billion in revenue. Dominika is joining Cosmo from her most recent role of founder and managing director of her own Life Sciences consulting business.

Dominika has extensive experience in building and leading high-performing teams, ranging from small agile teams to teams of over 50 people. Her coaching qualification further enables her to help employees unlock their potential, both individually and as a group. She remains dedicated to advancing women in the workplace through her not-for-profit coaching work and as a member of the "Forbes Forum for Female Leaders".

Dominika's deep understanding of the end-to-end value chain in Life Sciences positions her to lead tangible strategy execution across all levels of Cosmo. In addition to her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, she will also serve as acting Chief of Staff for the executive leadership team of Cosmo, until a permanent appointment for this position is made in the near term.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented:

"As we are executing a strong close for our Full Year 2024, we continue to attract talents at Cosmo. Dominika's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Cosmo. Her wealth of experience and track record in driving impactful strategies make her the ideal leader to help shape the next phase of our growth. We are building incredible momentum as a company, with a strong pipeline, innovative solutions, and a talented team committed to making a difference in patients' lives. I am thrilled to welcome Dominika to the Cosmo family, and I'm confident her leadership will further strengthen our ability to achieve our ambitious goals. This new role reflects our focus on the future, ensuring that we continue to evolve and deliver on our commitments to patients, partners, and stakeholders. Dominika's expertise and passion for leadership will be instrumental in this journey."

Dominika Spilarova stated:

"It is a privilege to join Cosmo, a company with a remarkable legacy and support the shaping of its bright future. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Cosmo, as well as our partners and customers, to drive innovation and growth in the service of patients worldwide. I am also deeply committed to continuing my work in supporting women in the workplace and helping to create more opportunities for future leaders. Together, we will continue to address critical health needs with tangible impact."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. The current growth drivers, including the state-of-the-art GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system that enhances polyp detection rates during colonoscopy and the prescription drug Winlevi® to treat acne are generating substantial revenue streams. The Company's proprietary MMX® technology enables targeted delivery of active ingredients in the colon and is a cornerstone of its product development. Cosmo also has a robust clinical development pipeline, which includes Breezula® for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company currently has approximately 330 employees, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Calendar of Events

Baader Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz January 8 - 10, 2025

J.P. Morgan European Opportunities Forum, London March 11 - 13, 2025

26th Kepler Cheuvreux Swiss Seminar, Zurich March 19 - 20, 2025

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233490

SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.