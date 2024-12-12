GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Quobly, a French quantum computing startup, said on Thursday that it has formed a collaboration with STMicroelectronics NV (SMT), a Swiss semiconductor company, to produce quantum processor units, or QPUs, at scale.Maud Vinet, CEO of Quobly, said: 'Working closely with STMicroelectronics will fast-track the industrialization of our quantum processor technology by several years. We aim at breaking the 1-million-Qubit barrier by 2031, with applications ranging from pharmaceuticals, finance, materials science, and complex systems modeling, including climate and fluid dynamics simulations.'The company noted that the collaboration aims to make large-scale quantum computing feasible and cost-effective by leveraging SMT's FD-SOI semiconductor process technologies.Quobly and STM envision the first generation of commercial products to be available by 2027, with a focus on applicative markets including materials development and systems modeling.In the first phase of the collaboration, the companies will adapt STM's 28nm FD-SOI process to match Quobly's requirements, targeting a 100 Qubit Quantum Machine with proof of scalability beyond 100k physical qubits.STM will leverage its integrated device manufacturer model to bring Quobly its ability to bridge co-design, prototyping, industrialization, and volume production at scale in 300mm fabs using FD-SOI.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX