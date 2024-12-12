Roboverse Reply, the expert in robotics integration scenarios, has developed an end-to-end solution for AI-driven inspection processes in industrial environments together with Siemens, a leading technology company. Leveraging Siemens' "COMOS Mobile Worker", an app used by organisations to plan and execute service technicians' missions technicians can now automate complex industrial maintenance tasks using autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and drones from various manufacturers. This new function, that can be activated on request during software set up, enables users to significantly increase the life and operational reliability of their equipment.

This is made possible thanks to the seamless integration of the Roboverse Reply Platform into the "COMOS Mobile Worker". The platform centrally orchestrates and fully automates the control of robots and drones during maintenance and inspection operations. By using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect anomalies, critical issues can be identified early, with all relevant information communicated to operators in real-time. When needed, augmented reality capabilities and precise navigation allow operators to manually intervene and take control. This high level of automation enables companies to identify and correct faults earlier, avoiding costly downtime.

Traditionally, controlling autonomous mobile robots has required specialised software and skilled personnel to operate, maintain and adapt as needed. The lack of such specialists, combined with high financial costs, has made deploying mobile robots challenging for most companies. But the Roboverse Reply Platform changes this landscape. Its seamless integration into Siemens' familiar "COMOS Mobile Worker" environment allows existing employees to benefit from robotic support right from the start, without the need for lengthy additional training.

"With the robotic solution jointly developed by Siemens and Roboverse Reply, users can make their systems more efficient, more reliable and safer. This will increase their competitiveness in the long term," said Guido Schimmang, Product Manager, Siemens AG.

