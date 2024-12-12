VIRTUALWARE SA: Virtualware Canada joins forces with Invest WindsorEssex and NextStar Energy in $3.8 million battery manufacturing training program

Ontario, Toronto, December 12, 2024 - The leading expert in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR) partners with Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) and NextStar Energy in the innovative Battery Boost: Technical Training for Battery Manufacturing Careers program.

Supported by over $3.8 million in funding from Upskill Canada and powered by Palette Skills with the backing of the Government of Canada, this regional program equips workers with practical and advanced skills essential for the growing battery manufacturing sector.

The Battery Boost program offers innovative technical training to prepare individuals for careers in battery manufacturing, focusing on laid-off workers or those seeking a career change. Using Virtual Reality (VR) and advanced simulators, participants gain practical, hands-on experience for immediate job readiness.

Virtualware plays a pivotal role in this partnership program by bringing its expertise in immersive technology. As a program partner, the company will design and deliver cutting-edge VR training modules in a custom-built VR room tailored for hands-on training, all powered by its award-winning enterprise XR platform, VIROO.

VIROO is the enterprise XR platform that provides multiple ready-to-use applications for users, and tools for developers to create and distribute their own custom multi-user XR, simulation and digital twin applications. The ready-to-run XR platform ensures the highest levels of security and privacy, including ISO 270001 certification, scalability, and performance, integrating all XR needs into a single platform.

Running from February 2025 to March 2026, the program will train over 400 participants at the Invest WindsorEssex Automobility and Innovation Centre, featuring a specialized curriculum developed with NextStar Energy's proprietary expertise in battery manufacturing

The goal of the program is to provide participants with the necessary skills to be well-prepared for opportunities in the battery manufacturing sector, including roles at NextStar Energy and within the broader Windsor-Essex supply chain.

Since 2023, IWE and Virtualware have collaborated to advance innovation in Canada's automobility ecosystem, notably integrating VIROO into the VR Cave to enhance XR's potential in research and development.

ABOUT VIRTUALWARE

With 20 years of expertise in building business applications globally, Virtualware is considered one of the world's leading experts in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service. The company delivers a professional and practical approach to real-time 3D by providing companies and institutions with the tools and support they need to grow, strengthen, and advance in their adoption of this technology.

Virtualware's client base includes GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, EAN University and the Basque Government.

The company headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and has offices in Orlando, United States, and Toronto, Canada.

Virtualware is publicly listed on Euronext Paris since April 2023 under the ticker MLVIR.

ABOUT INVEST WINDSORESSEX

Invest WindsorEssex is the lead economic development agency for the Windsor-Essex region. The focus of the organization is to develop and execute strategies to retain, expand, attract and help new businesses start-up in Windsor-Essex. Invest WindsorEssex is led by a board of distinguished community leaders. A team of professional staff will assist you with all your location and investment decisions by working one-on-one with businesses, to facilitate the process of starting, growing or locating in Windsor-Essex. investwindsoressex.com

ABOUT NEXTSTAR ENERGY

As Canada's first EV battery manufacturer, NextStar Energy is at the forefront of innovation in EV battery production. Their trailblazing approach and deep industry knowledge provide invaluable insights into the skills and expertise required for roles in the battery manufacturing sector. NextStar's involvement ensures that the curriculum is directly aligned with the real-world demands of technician roles, preparing participants to excel in these positions.

ABOUT UPSKILL CANADA

Upskill Canada is a national talent platform that helps fast-growing companies access the talent they need to compete and succeed globally while creating new career pathways for workers to rapidly transition into high-demand roles. Upskill Canada will target all regions of the country and support Canadian-based employers, with a particular focus on small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It will focus on strengthening key growth sectors, including digital technology, cybersecurity, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and biomanufacturing. To learn more, visit paletteskills.org

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware" or the "Company") or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware's prior consent.