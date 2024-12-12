BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments receives orders of 1,1 MSEK for newly launched BPC Air

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") is pleased to announce orders from KTH Sweden and University of Texas USA, totaling 1,1 MSEK. These orders include the newly launched BPC® Air, along with BPC's flagship product, Gas Endeavour® III. The BPC® Air, an advanced air incubator, which features both cooling and heating capabilities, was introduced in the second quarter of this year. It is specifically designed to complement BPC's respirometer systems, such as BPC® Blue, Gas Endeavour® and AMPTS® III, accommodating diverse incubation temperature requirements for microbial incubation, including biogas production and biodegradability assessment.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments:

"When we launched the BPC® Air earlier this year, our ambition was to deliver an incubator that simplifies workflows and improves analytical precision. With its capability to accurately replicate testing environments, the BPC® Air has set a new benchmark for reliability and performance, all while minimising energy consumption. Since its introduction, we've seen a growing demand for the features of this instrument and we are currently exploring additional applications for its technology. We are truly grateful for the trust and confidence of esteemed institutions such as KTH, University of Texas, and our early client, RISE Sweden, who recognise the value of this innovation in driving their research efforts."

Project application at KTH

KTH will use the BPC® Air in its "Cold-Adapted Biorefinery Concept" project, which aims to develop energy-efficient and carbon-neutral methods for waste valorisation. The BPC® Air will maintain the precise temperature conditions required for the project's specialised microbial respiration batch test assays, thus supporting research into innovative waste-to-energy solutions.

The revenue from the 1.1 MSEK orders placed by KTH and the University of Texas is expected to be recognised in the fourth quarter of this year.

About BPC® Air

BPC® Air is an innovative air incubator seamlessly integrating with BPC Instruments' latest respirometer systems, establishing a unified testing platform for all microbial respiration batch test assays. The BPC® Air provides diverse incubation temperature requirements essential for biogas production and biodegradability assessments. For more information about BPC® Air, visit the BPC product page at BPC Instruments' website or contact the sales team at sales@bpcinstruments.com.

