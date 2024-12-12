WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) on Thursday said it was selected by the Omaha District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deliver architecture and engineering services through a multiple award task order contract to support USACE's Northwestern Division locations throughout the contiguous U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and outlying areas on various environmental projects. USACE values the total contract capacity at $249 million.Jacobs' scope includes design and specialized environmental services such as comprehensive environmental response, Compensation and Liability Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act studies, environmental compliance, National Environmental Policy Act documentation, and services during remedial construction and more.Under this new contract, Jacobs continues to support the mission of the Omaha District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will provide comprehensive environmentally responsive solutions to meet client goals.The contract commenced October 1, 2024, with Jacobs providing services during a five-year period with an additional two-year extension for task orders. This contract win for Jacobs builds on 15 USACE selections and/or contract awards in 2024, with a total capacity exceeding $2 billion under all of the selections and contracts.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX