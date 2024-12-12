SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Baaziz Achour to the role of Chief Technology Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and the retirement of Dr. James Thompson, both effective February 3, 2025.Achour currently serves as Deputy Chief Technology Officer since 2023. He first joined Qualcomm as a Systems Engineer in 1993. Over the course of his tenure with Qualcomm, he has held several leadership roles within the engineering organization and has been essential in contributing to nearly every generation of wireless technology.Achour was a key part of the leadership team that enabled the accelerated launch of 5G and will lead the evolution of cellular to 6G. He has twenty-four granted U.S. patents in wireless communications.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX