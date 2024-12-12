BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Thursday that passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport or FRA in the month of November edged up from last year. Total passenger numbers at all airports actively managed by Fraport also increased.During November, around 4.6 million passengers travelled through FRA, a growth of 1 percent from previous year.Compared to pre-crisis levels, passenger traffic at FRA was still about 8.4 percent below the figure seen in November 2019.Cargo throughput in Frankfurt grew 2.4 percent year-on-year to 178,355 metric tons in the month. In contrast, the number of aircraft movements decreased 1.4 percent to 34,828 takeoffs and landings.Total maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs dropped by 0.6 percent to approximately 2.2 million metric tons.Total passenger numbers across all airports actively managed by Fraport rose 4.2 percent year-on-year to approximately 10.4 million in November 2024.Outside of Germany, the Fraport Group airports serving as major aviation gateways recorded strong passenger growth.Meanwhile, traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport slipped by 2.1 percent in November. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre, combined, continued to experience a noticeable decline in passenger numbers, down by 12.6 percent.Elsewhere in South America, Peru's Lima Airport saw traffic surge by 10.1 percent. Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports also experienced a noticeable 11.6 percent increase in demand. Passenger traffic at Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera advanced by 16.3 percent.The Bulgarian Twin Star airports registered a 14.8 percent drop.In Germany, Fraport shares were trading at 53.10 euros, up 2.61 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX