Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Berlin
12.12.24
08:07 Uhr
37,500 Euro
-0,400
-1,06 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,80038,80018:50
Actusnews Wire
12.12.2024 18:23 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA DEFENSE BUSINESS DISTRICT: PAREF COMPLETES A MAJOR LEASING TRANSACTION

Finanznachrichten News

PAREF, the owner of 6 floors in the upper part of the Franklin Tower, located at the La Défense Esplanade, announces the signing of a lease renewal with a significant expansion.

PAREF renews and expands a strategic lease in La Défense

The subsidiary of a major French banking group has chosen to strengthen and consolidate its presence in the Franklin Tower, at the heart of the La Défense business district.
As part of a significant agreement with PAREF, this renowned tenant has expanded its workspace to over 4,000 sqm by renting an additional 2,000 sqm on the 20th floor of the tower.
The new space, currently undergoing complete renovation, is scheduled for delivery in December, allowing the tenant to take possession without delay and begin its own fit out work.

A testimony to PAREF's expertise

The lease, with a 6-year firm term, will be effective at the beginning of 2025. Thanks to the partnership-oriented approach, as well as the commitment and flexibility of its teams, PAREF Group has quickly and efficiently repositioned the available spaces in a demanding and competitive market, once again demonstrating the expertise of its asset management teams.

"We are delighted with this lease renewal and expansion, which reflects our tenant's continued confidence in the quality of our spaces and our ability to meet the highest expectations. Their decision to double their space in the Franklin Tower also demonstrates our capacity to deliver real estate solutions perfectly tailored to the demands of a competitive market like La Défense."

Antoine Castro - President and CEO of PAREF


The parties involved in this transaction were advised by JLL.

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, active for more than 30 years with the aim of becoming one of the leaders in real estate management by relying on recognized know-how.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and is involved in the entire value chain of real estate investment businesses: investment, fund management, management of renovation and development projects, asset management, rental management. This 360° coverage allows it to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and individual investors.

The Group is committed, its ambition is to contribute to creating more value and sustainable growth and has placed CSR issues at the heart of its strategy.

As of June 30, 2024, the PAREF Group manages more than €3 billion in assets.

PAREF is a real estate company SIIC, listed on compartment C of Euronext Paris - FR0010263202 - PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

Press contacts

PAREF Group
Samira Kadhi
+33(7) 60 00 59 52
samira.kadhi@paref.com		Shan
Sarah Bitane / Aliénor Kuentz
+33(6)28 03 68 32 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83
paref@shan.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmmbkspqYpjGnZ+bYpZmmpZma5xom2WUZWTJxZdtaZ+Zb3Box25jmZjKZnFqlmdo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89122-pr-paref-completes-a-major-leasing-transaction-2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.