SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the European Medicines Agency has approved Vabysmo or faricimab, 6.0 mg single-dose prefilled syringe for use in the treatment of neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion. Vabysmo PFS delivers the same medicine as the currently available 6.0 mg Vabysmo vials in a ready-to-use format. The company noted that Vabysmo PFS provides ophthalmologists with the first and only CE-labelled needle for intravitreal injection.
Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: 'This simplified administration may thereby help reduce the treatment burden for patients and retina specialists.'
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News