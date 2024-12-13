SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the European Medicines Agency has approved Vabysmo or faricimab, 6.0 mg single-dose prefilled syringe for use in the treatment of neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion. Vabysmo PFS delivers the same medicine as the currently available 6.0 mg Vabysmo vials in a ready-to-use format. The company noted that Vabysmo PFS provides ophthalmologists with the first and only CE-labelled needle for intravitreal injection.Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: 'This simplified administration may thereby help reduce the treatment burden for patients and retina specialists.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX