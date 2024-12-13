TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (NWRN) and EA Pharma Co., Ltd., a unit of Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALF.PK), Friday announced that they have entered into a license agreement to develop and sell Newron's evenamide, in Japan and other Asian territories.Evenamide is being evaluated as an add-on therapy to any current anti-psychotic in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS).As per the agreement, Newron will receive up to 117 million euros from EA Pharma, including an upfront payment of 44 million euros. It will also get financial aid for its upcoming Phase 3 one-year study. Newron is entitled to get milestone payments on reaching certain regulatory and commercialization targets along with tiered royalties up to a double-digit percentage of net sales.A pivotal Phase 3 study of evenamide is expected to begin in the first half of 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX