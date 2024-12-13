Embellence Group AB: Johan Andgren appointed as new CEO of Embellence Group.

The Board of Directors of Embellence Group AB (publ), (Embellence Group), has appointed Johan Andgren as the new President and CEO, taking office no later than May 1, 2025.

"I am pleased to announce Johan Andgren as the new President and CEO," says Magnus Welander, Chairman of the Board of Embellence Group. "Johan is an engaging and driven leader who has proven over the years in various roles that he has a deep understanding of how to create growth through both sales to retailers and direct consumer sales. After an international career within established global corporations, Johan most recently held the CEO position at a smaller privately-owned company within the challenging category of sporting goods. I am convinced that the combination of experience from global market-leading companies with multi-channel strategies and hands-on work in a smaller company undergoing a major transformation with a focus on direct-to-consumer online sales, will enable Johan, together with the rest of the management team, to further develop Embellence Group and lead the Group to new successes"

Johan Andgren, born in 1983, most recently served for 7 years as CEO of the privately-owned Gothenburg-based Swedemount/Sportshopen. Prior to that, he has extensive experience from the durable goods sector as well as the FMCG industry in various leading commercial positions, both in Sweden and internationally, within Safilo and Procter & Gamble.

"I am very pleased to take on this challenge," says Johan Andgren. "Embellence Group is a company with several very strong brands in the international interior design sector. The company is at an exciting time, with a strong board and recently communicated ambitious growth plans. I look forward to working together with the management team, other employees, and the board to take the next step in the company's development."

As previously communicated, the current CEO, Olle Svensk, has announced that he intends to leave the company in early 2025. Karin Lidén, CFO of Embellence Group, will therefore from the beginning of 2025 act as interim CEO until Johan Andgren starts.

About Embellence Group

Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.

