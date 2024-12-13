Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRVJ | ISIN: SE0013888831 | Ticker-Symbol: 9P7
Frankfurt
13.12.24
09:12 Uhr
2,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBELLENCE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBELLENCE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 16:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embellence Group AB: Johan Andgren appointed as new CEO of Embellence Group.

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of Directors of Embellence Group AB (publ), (Embellence Group), has appointed Johan Andgren as the new President and CEO, taking office no later than May 1, 2025.

"I am pleased to announce Johan Andgren as the new President and CEO," says Magnus Welander, Chairman of the Board of Embellence Group. "Johan is an engaging and driven leader who has proven over the years in various roles that he has a deep understanding of how to create growth through both sales to retailers and direct consumer sales. After an international career within established global corporations, Johan most recently held the CEO position at a smaller privately-owned company within the challenging category of sporting goods. I am convinced that the combination of experience from global market-leading companies with multi-channel strategies and hands-on work in a smaller company undergoing a major transformation with a focus on direct-to-consumer online sales, will enable Johan, together with the rest of the management team, to further develop Embellence Group and lead the Group to new successes"

Johan Andgren, born in 1983, most recently served for 7 years as CEO of the privately-owned Gothenburg-based Swedemount/Sportshopen. Prior to that, he has extensive experience from the durable goods sector as well as the FMCG industry in various leading commercial positions, both in Sweden and internationally, within Safilo and Procter & Gamble.

"I am very pleased to take on this challenge," says Johan Andgren. "Embellence Group is a company with several very strong brands in the international interior design sector. The company is at an exciting time, with a strong board and recently communicated ambitious growth plans. I look forward to working together with the management team, other employees, and the board to take the next step in the company's development."

As previously communicated, the current CEO, Olle Svensk, has announced that he intends to leave the company in early 2025. Karin Lidén, CFO of Embellence Group, will therefore from the beginning of 2025 act as interim CEO until Johan Andgren starts.

For more information, please contact:
Magnus Welander
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +46 703 325 504

Email: ir@embellencegroup.com

About Embellence Group
Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Embellence Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-12-13 16:00 CET.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.