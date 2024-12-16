BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSOY.PK), a provider of inspection, testing, and verification services, Monday said it has acquired CertX, a cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and functional safety certification company.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.SGS also added that this acquisition is in line with its aim to deliver at least CHF 200 million in incremental revenue from Digital Trust services by 2027.'CertX has demonstrated robust double-digit revenue growth, fueled by strong customer demand for its expertise in fostering trust in digital technologies and ensuring compliance with an increasing number of regulations. The company is particularly well-positioned for significant expansion in North America and Europe, offering strong development opportunities for SGS's global Digital Trust portfolio,' the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX