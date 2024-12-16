Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Netum lowers its revenue guidance for 2024 and specifies its guidance on comparable EBITA

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement, Inside information | 16 December 2024 at 3:40 p.m. EET

Netum Group Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Netum lowers its revenue guidance for 2024 and specifies its guidance on comparable EBITA

Netum lowers its revenue guidance for 2024. This is due to the larger-than-expected impact of public administration savings measures on IT projects and weaker demand in the corporate sector during the end of the year. At the same time, the company specifies its guidance on comparable EBITA.

New guidance for 2024:

Netum expects its revenue in the financial year 2024 to be EUR 43.5-44.5 million and comparable EBITA to be 9.5-11 % of revenue.

Previous guidance for 2024, (published on 5 March 2024):

Netum expects its revenue in the financial year 2024 to be EUR 45-49 million and comparable EBITA to be approximately 8-11 % of revenue.

For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Matti Mujunen, CEO

+358 40 047 6401

matti.mujunen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc

Netum is a strongly and profitably growing IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 37.1 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi/?