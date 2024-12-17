LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK), a provider of distribution and outsourcing services, Tuesday said it expects revenue for 2024 to be flat to 1 percent lower compared with last year.At constant exchange rates, revenue is expected to increase 3 percent.The company sees strong year-over-year growth in adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates.Additionally, Bunzl confirmed its plan to buy back 200 million pounds of shares in 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX