GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Latest Fortnite UEFN Campaign with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants

Launch Of Four Immersive UEFN Experiences Marks The Arrival Of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants To The Fortnite Platform

Watch Trailer here

Zoned, a GameSquare (Nasdaq:GAME) company today announced its latest UEFN world building campaign with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants launching four official games on Fortnite. Paramount Game Studios collaborated with Zoned to create a series of immersive experiences that bring the world of Bikini Bottom to Fortnite's trending gameplay.

"We know so many fans of SpongeBob SquarePants are gamers, so it was a natural next step for us to bring Bikini Bottom to life in this authentic format for them," said Doug Rosen, Senior Vice President, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. "This collaboration with Zoned allowed us to create an engaging and immersive experience that truly captures the essence of SpongeBob and resonates with the Fortnite community."

Each island is tailor-made for Fortnite's most popular genres including Red vs Blue, Prop Hunt, Slap Fight, and Only Up, designed to deliver gameplay experiences that align with the humor, charm, and tone of the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants. With this collaboration, fans of both franchises can explore and engage with Bikini Bottom in a completely new way.

Introducing the SpongeBob SquarePants Islands on Fortnite:

SpongeBob Red vs Blue - Gear up for a thrilling round-based combat game! Players face off in a free-for-all (FFA) battle using jelly blasters to eliminate competitors.

Bikini Bottom Prop Hunt - This hide-and-seek game gets a Bikini Bottom twist - hiders morph into everyday objects, while seekers must spot and eliminate them.

SpongeBob Slap Fight - This game challenges players to karate chop opponents off the map while collecting Krabby Patties for extra points. Dodge other players and stay in the game!

Bikini Bottom Only Up - Start your journey in Rock Bottom and parkour through iconic Bikini Bottom landmarks, obstacle course-style.

"This was a dream project for the team here at Zoned because we ourselves all grew up watching SpongeBob SquarePants and are huge fans," said Carlos Tovar, President of Zoned, the agency who helped design and develop the new games in Fortnite, alongside Alliance Studios. "We loved working with the incredible team at Paramount Game Studios, who truly understand how to authentically connect the SpongeBob IP with the Fortnite ecosystem. It's an ever-evolving platform and it's been a privilege to bring this iconic IP to fans and gamers alike!"

This announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships secured by Zoned, a full-service marketing agency under GameSquare Holdings that specializes in bridging the gap between gaming and pop culture with the most recent launch of the Topgolf Universe on Fortnite's UEFN platform. The combined partnership campaigns are expected to generate over $3 million in projected revenue for GameSquare - more details here.

Learn more and experience SpongeBob SquarePants on Fortnite by visiting the following links and island codes:

SpongeBob Slap Fight: 7553-2540-2748

SpongeBob Red v Blue: 0762-5568-4050

Bikini Bottom Prop Hunt: 8840-0539-0526

Bikini Bottom Only Up: 6719-4656-3054

**This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (Nasdaq:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Media Contacts:

GameSquare:

Alana Battaglia

Email: ab@wearetheuntold.com

###

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com