FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Trodelvy for the treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is based on encouraging results from the Phase 2 TROPiCS-03 study of Trodelvy as a second-line treatment for ES-SCLC.Trodelvy is currently approved in more than 40 countries for multiple types of breast cancer. The drug is also approved for the treatment of urothelial cancer in many countries.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX