Enterprises in Europe are experiencing faster, more secure and reliable cloud services through single-source providers-the direct result of partnerships between Europe's cloud platform providers and global hyperscalers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Europe finds alliances between Europe's cloud platform providers and the world's hyperscale data center operators have quickly given rise to a seamless, scalable and stable cloud ecosystem using open-source infrastructure technologies, meeting the EU's tightening standards for security and interoperability.

Ironically, that current ecosystem is being made possible by the same U.S.-based hyperscalers whose power and influence the EU's Gaia-X regulatory framework was supposed to have tempered. Gaia-X was launched in 2019 to regulate data sovereignty for information considered confidential by EU member states.

"The idea behind the Gaia-X initiative was to drive European ownership of cloud and data center infrastructure," said Matthias Paletta, ISG director, technology modernization, in Europe. "Instead, the EU's strict requirements for data privacy and sovereignty have ended up constraining organizations purchasing Gaia-X platforms and services with respect to scalability and accessibility."

Despite the legal and operational hurdles caused by the EU's strict data sovereignty regulations, the region's nascent sovereign cloud market is poised for growth, the report says. Prioritizing regulatory compliance, Europe's enterprises continue to seek relationships with Gaia-X Association members, which share a privacy-by-design approach that fosters collaborative trust.

But institutions already accustomed to the agility and scalability offered by Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure are finding it difficult to discover a Gaia-X alternative that measures up. Google led the way in 2021 by forging separate partnerships with EU-based hyperscale providers T-Systems (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom) and Paris-based Thales. A year-and-a-half later, Google followed up with a partnership with Brussels-based Proximus, which serves both Belgium and Luxembourg.

Those partnerships led to competitive, single-source sovereign cloud services that offer the flexibility and adaptability Europe's enterprises have come to expect, while adhering to EU regulations that now prohibit sovereign data from being hosted on public cloud infrastructure.

Migrating to these new sovereign cloud platforms remains fraught with difficulty for enterprises, says ISG. Compatibility issues with existing cloud and data center infrastructure require significant investments in new resources for integration, testing and interoperability. Additional requirements for localized data storage and processing may increase operational costs, and further limit flexibility for enterprises' utilization strategies.

"Gaia-X has set new standards for data security and interoperability, thanks to the Association's many members coming together around open-source technologies," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Sovereign cloud providers will work with big public cloud managed service providers, navigating around Gaia-X to offer services at the level European customers have already come to rely on."

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 19 providers in the Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure Services quadrant. The report names AWS, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Orange Business, OVHcloud, and T-Systems as Leaders in this quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among multi public cloud service providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

