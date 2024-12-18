AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Wednesday announced the decision to launch its range-extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger ahead of Ram 1500 REV, the company's first battery-electric light duty pickup truck.The automaker added that Ramcharger will be available for orders in the first half of 2025, whereas the Ram 1500 REV will be launched in 2026.The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, with a targeted range of up to 690 miles, has distinct features, such as a 92 kilowatt-hour battery pack paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, as well as a vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging.Currently, Stellantis's stock is trading at $13.33, down 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX