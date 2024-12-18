DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Trane Technologies (TT), Wednesday said it agreed to acquire BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous HVAC controls and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) building technology.The transaction is expected to close in early 2025. The transaction is not material to the company. Additional details were not disclosed.'Advanced AI technology is supercharging what's possible as we reduce energy and emissions from the built environment,' said Riaz Raihan, Chief Digital Officer, Trane Technologies. 'BrainBox AI and Trane Technologies share a passion for accelerating and scaling innovative, customer-focused AI solutions and smart building technologies that address the world's pressing climate challenges.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX