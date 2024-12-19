Anzeige
SKF empowers customers with AI enabled tool for addressing technical queries

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has launched a generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) enabled tool named SKF Product assistant to assist customers with accessing the right technical information more efficiently. Available on the SKF website, the AI-enabled tool responds to technical queries, directing users to the necessary information and providing easy-to-understand summaries.

In today's fast-paced world, customers need quick, easy access to information. In fact, the demand for instant information has never been greater, with everyone looking for readily available answers at the click of a button. SKF Product assistant meets this demand by providing instant guidance, helping customers find solutions quickly and efficiently. This tool saves valuable time and effort, bringing customers one step closer to resolving their issues.

"SKF holds extensive data on its website in the form of catalogues, specification sheets and manuals. Finding specific information within such a large resource can be difficult and time-consuming. SKF Product assistant gives fast, direct access to SKF knowledge with speed and precision. This added functionality, now in beta form, aims to help users find what they need from the search alone - without the need to wait for expert advice," says Linus Wahlterius, Manager of Product Strategy at SKF.

SKF Product assistant also caters to the needs of web users who search using questions rather than keywords. For example, it can answer relatively simple requests like "what is the dimension of a 6210 bearing?" and handle more complex queries such as "what is the difference between 6210 and 6210 N?", providing customers with information instantly.

"One of the focus areas in our technology strategy is to deliver software and digital insights where applied AI is a big area. Previously, we have launched several digital tools to help customers select SKF products, integrating them into their designs or calculating the CO2 impact of various product choices and design decisions. The SKF Product assistant exemplifies our digitalization strategy, by empowering customers with instant access to information, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience." Annika Ölme, CTO and SVP Technology Development, SKF.

The digital assistant, developed by software specialists and SKF application engineers, surpasses the capabilities of general large language models (LLMs) when it comes to SKF product information, as it's focused on capturing the human logic needed to understand and answer technical customer questions. Searching for SKF information using SKF Product assistant will be faster than one made using a standard search engine.

SKF has already introduced SKF Product assistant to its English language websites - including the UK, US, India and SKF Group. Next year, the company will look to expand this capability to non-English websites. The tool forms part of SKF's growing digital offering, including SKF Product select - which helps users evaluate and choose components like bearings, seals and housings.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Karin Markhede, PR-manager, +46 707 58 87 30; karin.markhede@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-empowers-customers-with-ai-enabled-tool-for-addressing-technical-queries,c4084848

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4084848/3183447.pdf

PDF_24-12-19 SKF empowers customers with AI enabled tool for addressing technical queries

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-product-assistent,c3364721

SKF product assistent

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-empowers-customers-with-ai-enabled-tool-for-addressing-technical-queries-302336140.html

