Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 May 2025 there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 28,930,824 shares are of Series A and 426,420,244 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,572,848.4.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 May 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Karin Markhede, +46 (0)70 758 87 30; karin.markhede@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c4154918

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4154918/3475109.pdf

20250530 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-bearing,c3413444

SKF bearing

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-302469289.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
