SKF at maintenance fair: Sustainable Solutions for Condition Monitoring and Remanufacturing

With intelligent solutions for condition monitoring of industrial equipment and sustainable offerings for bearing remanufacturing, SKF will present itself at maintenance 2026 on 25 and 26 February in Dortmund. In addition, visitors can benefit from an attractive trade fair offer for an SKF Quick Collect Sensor. SKF can be found in Hall 7, Booth 7501.

DORTMUND, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 6,000 industry professionals from across Europe are expected to attend this industrial kickoff event of the year. After a one-year break, SKF returns with a broad portfolio. The focus lies on solutions for both stationary and mobile condition monitoring, with new offers presented at the booth.

For stationary use, the SKF IMx1 starter package provides an ideal entry into intelligent machine monitoring-easier and faster than ever! It is cost-efficient, ready for immediate use, and can be scaled as needed. With wireless plug-and-play technology, the Observer Mobile App, and AI-supported analytics, anomalies can be detected early to prevent unplanned machine downtime. Whether motors, pumps, or fans, the system adapts flexibly to all requirements and is ready to use within minutes.

For mobile use, SKF is introducing a brand-new version of the proven SKF Quick Collect Sensor. The enhanced CMDT 392 is a user-friendly, Bluetooth-enabled handheld sensor that connects seamlessly to the free SKF Quick Collect app on a tablet or smartphone. For new orders placed at maintenance 2026, customers purchasing a Quick Collect Sensor CMDT 392 (single unit or kit) will receive a 15% discount on SKF's non-binding price recommendation valid at the time of purchase.

A visit to the SKF booth will also be worthwhile for operators of large rotating equipment. They can learn about SKF's extensive bearing remanufacturing services, which help save costs compared with purchasing new bearings, improve the CO2 balance, and often shorten delivery times.

SKF condition monitoring expert Benjamin Pfannes explains: "We offer useful tools and applications for nearly all plant operators to help plan maintenance intervals more effectively and reduce machine downtime. Together with my on-site colleagues, I'm happy to introduce visitors to our condition monitoring portfolio. We will find the right solution for everyone."

Overview of SKF offerings at maintenance 2026:

SKF Bearing Remanufacturing

SKF Multilog IMx-8 / 16 / Plus

SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1

SKF Quick- & Pro-Collect System

SKF Microlog Analyzer dBX

SKFTLDD System - lubrication system monitoring via dashboard

SKF Client Needs Analysis (CNA)

You can find us in Hall 7, Booth 7501.

SKF Quick Collect Sensor.

Remanufactured bearings.

Benjamin Pfannes/SKF.

Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2024 were SEK 98,722 million and the number of employees was 38,743. www.skf.com

SKF employs around 5,500 people in Germany. Approximately 3,200 of these work in Schweinfurt, the headquarters of SKF GmbH and the SKF Group's largest production site.

SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

