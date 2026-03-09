

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - SKF (SKUFF, SKFB.L, SKF_A.ST, SKFb.ST), the Swedish bearing and seal maker, announced that it has agreed to acquire G-Tech Instruments Inc., a specialist in condition monitoring and measuring instruments technology. The company expects to complete the acquisition within six months.



SKF noted that G-Tech's advanced diagnostic solutions complement its current portfolio, enabling the development of a single, integrated ecosystem that allows customers to detect issues early, plan proactive maintenance, and improve equipment cost of use, performance, and uptime.



Founded in 1998, G-Tech is headquartered in Taiwan and has emerged to a technology leader in its field with critical IP of vibration analyzers, diagnostic tools, and condition monitoring systems. G-Tech is a supplier to SKF and has 50 employees. The company reported sales of approximately $10 million in 2025 with a strong margin.



AB SKF (publ) (SKF-A.ST) on the Stockholm Stock Exchange closed at SEK 236.00 on March 6, marking a decline of SEK 3.00 or -1.26%.



