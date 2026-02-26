SKF announces the future name of the Automotive business: SKF Vertevo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF Vertevo will be the name of SKF's Automotive business as a stand-alone company. This announcement marks a significant milestone in SKF's process to create two strong, focused and independent businesses that can accelerate profitable growth and secure long-term value creation for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

"The separation of our Automotive business is proceeding according to plan. Today marks another major step on this journey and on becoming a stand-alone company, as we reveal the name," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

"The name SKF Vertevo highlights our heritage and additionally combines two powerful ideas: vertere, Latin for 'to turn' or 'to transform', and evo, short for 'evolution'. Together, they express movement, progress, and change. It's short, bold, and memorable - a name that works across cultures and captures our story," says Kerstin Enochsson, President Automotive.

As previously communicated, SKF's objective is to list SKF Vertevo on Nasdaq Stockholm during Q4 2026, subject to the Board of Directors proposing a distribution and listing of the Automotive business and the shareholders' approval.

The SKF Automotive business is still part of the SKF Group and a subsidiary of AB SKF. The name SKF Vertevo will publicly start to be used in conjunction with a potential listing.

Previous press release on similar topics:

17 September 2024: SKF initiates a separation of its Automotive business [link to press release]

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For more information about the new name, please visit: https://automotive.skf.com/skfvertevo

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-the-future-name-of-the-automotive-business--skf-vertevo,c4313341

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4313341/3953930.pdf 20260226 SKF announces the future name of the Automotive business - SKF Vertevo https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-vertevo-logotype,c3514156 SKF Vertevo logotype https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson-1x1-digital,c3514154 Rickard Gustafson 1x1 digital https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-kerstin-enochsson-president-automotive,c3514155 SKF Kerstin Enochsson President Automotive

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-announces-the-future-name-of-the-automotive-business-skf-vertevo-302698344.html