Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 16:32
22,070 Euro
-8,19 % -1,970
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,03022,11018:53
22,03022,11018:54
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 17:54 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF completes previously announced divestment of non-core aerospace operation in Elgin, USA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced divestment of its precision elastomeric device (PED) operation in Elgin, Illinois, USA. The divestment is part of SKF's strategic focus on its core aerospace areas and exit of non-core business lines.

Elgin is divested to Carco PRP Group for a total enterprise value of MUSD 75, corresponding to approximately MSEK 675. The divestment will result in a capital gain amounting to approximately BSEK 0.4 in Q1 and will be reported as items affecting comparability.

"This divestment concludes the strategic review for our aerospace business related to exiting non-core business lines. Our full focus is now on driving innovation and profitable growth in our remaining core aerospace business", says Hans Landin, President, Specialized Industrial Solutions.

Aerospace is a large, strategic segment for SKF with a share of Industrial sales corresponding to approximately 10 percent. Full focus going forward will be on the core areas aeroengine and aerostructure bearing offerings, which will be further strengthened by activities to improve operational efficiency, expand capabilities, integrate future technologies, as well as through increased modernization and capacities of the Group's factories.

Previous press releases on similar topics:
18 August 2025: "SKF divests non-core aerospace operation in Elgin, USA" [link]
14 April 2025: "SKF completes previously announced divestment of its ring and seal operation in Hanover, USA" [link]
29 October 2024: "SKF divests non-core aerospace operation for USD 220 million" [link]

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-previously-announced-divestment-of-non-core-aerospace-operation-in-elgin--usa,c4300382

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4300382/3909793.pdf

20260130 SKF completes previously announced divestment of non-core aerospace operation in Elgin, USA

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-aerospace,c3506568

SKF Aerospace

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/hans-landin,c3506569

Hans Landin

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-completes-previously-announced-divestment-of-non-core-aerospace-operation-in-elgin-usa-302675222.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.