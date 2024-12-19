engcon AB: engcon moves to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap

Today, Nasdaq announced that engcon will be moved to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The move will take place on January 2, 2025.

The move to Large Cap is based on the average market capitalization in November 2024. On Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap, companies with a market value of EUR 1 billion or more are included.

"The move to Large Cap is a significant step and another mark of quality for us. We are incredibly proud of the growth journey engcon has had and still has ahead of us. The knowledge of the tiltrotator's advantage remains low worldwide, while the need for sustainable and resource-efficient digging continues to grow. With our innovative products and industry-leading position, we continue to change the world of digging," says Krister Blomgren, CEO of engcon.

For more information, please contact:

Krister Blomgren, CEO

krister.blomgren@engcon.com

+46 70 529 92 65

Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relations

anne.vagstrom@engcon.se

+46 76 126 40 84

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's slightly more than 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 14 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2023. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

