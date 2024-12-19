Egress, a KnowBe4 company, recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms

Egress, a KnowBe4 company, the first provider of adaptive AI-enabled email security, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms. Egress has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in this report.

We see a recent rise of advanced technology to address sophisticated inbound phishing attacks and behavior-led outbound data breaches has driven significant innovation in email security.

Egress is proud to be a Leader in the first Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms. We believe Egress has architected an adaptive AI-enabled platform to detect the full spectrum of inbound and outbound threats. Egress believes we are recognized because of our:

Advanced AI-enabled detection to mitigate the full spectrum of threats

Holistic understanding of human risk generated through deep per-user behavioral analytics and threat intelligence, used to deliver personalized security at the point of risk

Offering the first adaptive security architecture for cloud email

Delivering continuous behavioral-based training through real-time nudges

Egress' positioning in the Magic Quadrant follows its acquisition earlier this year by KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management. Together, Egress and KnowBe4 provide customers with a seamless integration that leverages email threat intelligence to automate personalized training and phishing simulations based on real-time cybersecurity threats. By acquiring Egress, KnowBe4 will deliver a single AI-powered and adaptive human risk management platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Egress CEO Tony Pepper stated: "We're delighted to be named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms. Email is the primary threat vector for organizations globally and we feel Egress has played an influential role in bringing adaptive AI-enabled technology to the market to prevent a broader array of threats and deliver positive outcomes for customers. It's an exciting time to be part of the email security market and I look forward to working closely with the KnowBe4 team to help our customers effectively address the problem of human risk holistically."

About Egress, a KnowBe4 Company

As advanced persistent threats continue to evolve, we recognize that people are the biggest risk to organizations' security and are most vulnerable when using email.

Egress is the only cloud email security platform to continuously assess human risk and dynamically adapt policy controls, preparing customers to defend against advanced phishing attacks and outbound data breaches before they happen. Leveraging contextual machine learning and neural networks, with seamless integration using cloud-native API architecture, Egress provides enhanced email protection, deep visibility into human risk, and instant time to value.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

