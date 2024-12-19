DJ LIGHTON announces ModernBERT: a new generation of BERT models for optimal data processing and classification performance.

LIGHTON LIGHTON announces ModernBERT: a new generation of BERT models for optimal data processing and classification performance. 19-Dec-2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LightOn announces ModernBERT: a new generation of BERT models for optimal data processing and classification performance. Paris, December 19th, 2024 - LightOn, a French company pioneering generative AI for businesses, launches ModernBERT, a modernized and optimized version of the famous BERT language model developed by Google. Resulting from a collaboration between Answer.AI and LightOn, ModernBERT represents a major advancement in data processing. ModernBERT is designed to meet the growing needs of companies for managing data dispersed across heterogeneous databases. It combines enhanced performance and reduced latency while optimizing internal workflows and controlling the costs associated with using language models. The training of ModernBERT on the Orange Cloud Avenue infrastructure was made possible thanks to the partnership between LightOn, Orange Business, and HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise). Data Privacy ModernBERT is designed to meet the needs of French and European professional environments. It incorporates a modular and flexible architecture allowing for quick integration with existing business tools. These features make it suitable for companies in sensitive sectors. Key features of this new version -- Enhanced performance: Improved results on information retrieval and classification. -- Processing of large volumes: ability to analyze large data sets, including complex documents and code. -- Optimized deployment: designed to be hosted on clients' infrastructure, ensuring full data control in secure environments. -- Cost reduction: reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) through fast inference and adaptation processes, even with limited resources. A solution dedicated to business needs ModernBERT naturally integrates into Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines. This approach combines the search for relevant information and its transmission to a generative model, enabling contextualized and precise responses. Unlike large language models (LLM) like GPT, which are often expensive and resource-intensive, ModernBERT offers a high-performance and cost-effective alternative for large-scale use cases. About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services. About Answer.AI Answer.AI is a venture-backed, for-profit AI R&D lab which creates practical end-user products based on foundational research breakthroughs. Answer.AI is a fully-remote team of deep-tech generalists-the world's very best, regardless of where they live, what school they went to, or any other meaningless surface feature, focused on building real-world applications distilled from cutting edge research. Press Contacts - Kalamari - lighton@kalamari.agency Camille Bernisson - 07 64 44 14 49 Maroua Derdega - 0763777320 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: LightOn annonce ModernBERT_EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2055189 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

