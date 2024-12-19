BlackBerry Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Beats top end of revenue guidance range for both Cybersecurity1 and IoT divisions; raises bottom end of full-year guidance range for IoT
Delivers positive adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted EPS1 above guidance range; GAAP basic EPS improves both sequentially and year-over-year
Achieves milestone of positive operating and free cash flow ahead of schedule
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2024 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).
"BlackBerry achieved a significant inflection in its results this past quarter. Driven by a combination of strong revenue performance for both our Cybersecurity and IoT divisions, and continued focus on costs and efficiency, the Company delivered stronger than expected profitability and a return to positive cash flow ahead of schedule," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "The announcement of a definitive agreement for the sale of Cylance to Arctic Wolf is a further transformational step for the Company, placing BlackBerry on a path to accelerating profitability post-close."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights
Total company revenue 1 was $162 million.
Total company gross margin 1 and non-GAAP gross margin 1 was 74%.
IoT revenue grew 13% sequentially and exceeded previously-provided guidance at $62 million; IoT gross margin increased by 3 percentage points from the prior quarter to 85%.
IoT adjusted EBITDA increased 38% sequentially to $18 million.
Cybersecurity revenue 1 grew 7% sequentially and exceeded previously-provided guidance at $93 million; Cybersecurity gross margin 1 increased by 12 percentage points sequentially to 67%.
Cybersecurity ARR 1 increased by 1% sequentially to $281 million; Cybersecurity DBNRR 1 increased by 2 percentage points sequentially, increasing for the fifth consecutive quarter, to 90%.
Cybersecurity 1 adjusted EBITDA increased $14 million sequentially to $8 million.
Licensing revenue exceeded guidance at $7 million, and Licensing adjusted EBITDA was $6 million.
Non-GAAP net income was $12 million and GAAP net loss was $11 million.
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share increased by $0.02 sequentially to $0.02, beating the previously-provided guidance. GAAP basic loss per share improved by $0.01 sequentially to $0.02.
Total company adjusted EBITDA 1 exceeded previously-provided guidance at $23 million.
Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments increased by $1 million sequentially to $266 million; Operating cash flow beat expectations and improved by $34 million year-over-year to $3 million.
1 Includes discontinued operations from Cylance business, reclassified as held for sale as at November 30, 2024.
Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements
BlackBerry and Arctic Wolf announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Arctic Wolf to acquire BlackBerry's Cylance® endpoint security assets
BlackBerry announces that QNX® embedded technology powers more than 255 million vehicles
Hyundai Mobis selects BlackBerry QNX to power its next-generation digital cockpit platform
BlackBerry QNX introduces software-defined functional safety platform in collaboration with Intel for industrial automation
BlackBerry® AtHoc® is "in process" for achieving FedRAMP high authorization. Once confirmed, AtHoc will be the first critical events management solution to be authorized to secure the US government's most sensitive, unclassified data
BlackBerry welcomes the Government of Canada's investment in the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to enhance cyber resilience in Southeast Asia
BlackBerry appointed Lisa Bahash, an automotive OEM and Tier 1 supplier veteran, to its Board of Directors
Financial Outlook
BlackBerry is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025 (ending February 28, 2025). As the sale of the Company's Cylance business is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024, that business is reported this quarter as discontinued operations, and the following guidance, except for non-GAAP basic EPS, is reflective solely of the expected results of the Company's continuing operations.
Q4 FY25
Full fiscal year FY25
Total BlackBerry revenue:
$126 - $135 million
$517 - $526 million
IoT revenue:
$60 - $65 million
$230 - $235 million
Secure Communications revenue:
$62 - $66 million
$267 - $271 million
Licensing revenue:
Approximately $4 million
Approximately $20 million
IoT segment EBITDA:
$8 - $10 million
$48 - $50 million
Secure Communications segment
EBITDA:
$4 - $6 million
$43 - $45 million
Licensing segment EBITDA:
Approximately $3 million
Approximately $16 million
Total Company adjusted EBITDA:
$10 - $20 million
$60 - $70 million
Non-GAAP basic EPS:
($0.01) - +$0.01
($0.02) - Breakeven
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the Company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the
Company uses them. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of expected Adjusted EBITDA and expected
Non-GAAP basic EPS for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 to the most directly comparable expected GAAP measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty, among other things, restructuring charges and impairment charges and, accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
November 30, 2024
August 31, 2024
November 30, 2023
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Revenue
$
143
$
125
$
152
$
391
$
606
Cost of sales
31
38
33
102
239
Gross margin
112
87
119
289
367
Gross margin %
78.3
%
69.6
%
78.3
%
73.9
%
60.6
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
27
28
29
85
98
Sales and marketing
23
22
25
68
77
General and administrative
38
30
45
111
133
Amortization
4
5
6
14
22
Impairment of long-lived assets
1
-
9
4
9
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
-
(13
)
-
3
93
85
101
282
342
Operating income
19
2
18
7
25
Investment income, net
-
3
5
8
15
Income before income taxes
19
5
23
15
40
Provision for income taxes
7
1
15
16
20
Income (loss) from continuing operations
12
4
8
(1
)
20
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(23
)
(23
)
(29
)
(71
)
(94
)
Net loss
$
(11
)
$
(19
)
$
(21
)
$
(72
)
$
(74
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
-
$
0.03
Total basic loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.13
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
$
-
$
0.03
Total diluted loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.13
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)
Basic
591,240
590,549
584,331
590,537
583,559
Diluted
593,530
591,610
638,470
590,537
590,013
Total common shares outstanding (000s)
591,583
590,728
585,340
591,583
585,340
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
November 30, 2024
February 29, 2024
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
189
$
175
Short-term investments
31
62
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6 and $6, respectively
161
179
Other receivables
6
19
Income taxes receivable
5
4
Other current assets
39
32
Assets held for sale, current
24
37
455
508
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
11
25
Long-term investments
35
36
Other long-term assets
73
54
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
21
22
Property, plant and equipment, net
14
19
Intangible assets, net
51
58
Goodwill
473
475
Assets held for sale, non-current
176
198
$
1,309
$
1,395
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable
$
9
$
16
Accrued liabilities
97
100
Income taxes payable
33
28
Deferred revenue, current
133
148
Liabilities held for sale, current
60
64
332
356
Deferred revenue, non-current
10
15
Operating lease liabilities
19
19
Other long-term liabilities
1
3
Long-term notes
195
194
Liabilities held for sale, non-current
27
32
584
619
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock and additional paid-in capital
2,972
2,948
Deficit
(2,230
)
(2,158
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17
)
(14
)
725
776
$
1,309
$
1,395
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(72
)
$
(74
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Amortization
39
46
Stock-based compensation
21
28
Impairment of long-lived assets
4
11
Intellectual property disposed of by sale
-
147
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
3
Operating leases
(8
)
(7
)
Other
-
-
Net changes in working capital items
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
27
(63
)
Other receivables
13
4
Income taxes receivable
(1
)
(2
)
Other assets
(22
)
(58
)
Accounts payable
(7
)
(7
)
Accrued liabilities
5
(16
)
Income taxes payable
5
13
Deferred revenue
(29
)
(13
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(25
)
12
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of long-term investments
-
(2
)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(3
)
(5
)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(6
)
(12
)
Acquisition of short-term investments
(92
)
(92
)
Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments
123
223
Net cash provided by investing activities
22
112
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of common shares
3
4
Maturity of 2020 Debentures
-
(365
)
Issuance of Extension Debentures
-
150
Net cash provided by financing activities
3
(211
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period
-
(87
)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period
200
322
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period
$
200
$
235
As at
November 30, 2024
February 29, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$
189
$
175
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
11
25
Short-term investments
31
62
Long-term investments
35
36
$
266
$
298
Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results
The following tables show information by operating segment for the three months November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP ASC Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the CODM changed the measure of profit or loss used under the "management" approach in reviewing the results of the Company's operating segments from segment gross margin to segment EBITDA. Prior period comparatives have been recast to reflect the change in metric along with the significant categories of operating expenses included within this metric, and the change in presentation relating to facilities reclassed as disclosed in Note 1 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. See Note 11 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for a description of the Company's operating segments.
For the Three Months Ended
(in millions) (unaudited)
Secure Communications
IoT
Licensing
Segment Totals
November 30,
Change
November 30,
Change
November 30,
Change
November 30,
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment revenue
$
74
$
91
$
(17
)
$
62
$
55
$
7
$
7
$
6
$
1
$
143
$
152
$
(9
)
Segment cost of sales
20
23
(3
)
9
8
1
2
1
1
31
32
(1
)
Segment gross margin
$
54
$
68
$
(14
)
$
53
$
47
$
6
$
5
$
5
$
-
$
112
$
120
$
(8
)
Segment research and development
11
12
(1
)
16
15
1
-
-
-
27
27
-
Segment sales and marketing
12
15
(3
)
11
10
1
-
-
-
23
25
(2
)
Segment general and administrative
10
9
1
9
10
(1
)
1
6
(5
)
20
25
(5
)
Less amortization included in the above
1
1
-
1
-
1
2
3
(1
)
4
4
-
Segment EBITDA
$
22
$
33
$
(11
)
$
18
$
12
$
6
$
6
$
2
$
4
$
46
$
47
$
(1
)
The following tables reconcile the Company's segment gross margin results for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:
For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2024
(in millions) (unaudited)
Secure Communications
IoT
Licensing
Segment Totals
Reconciling Items
Consolidated U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
74
$
62
$
7
$
143
$
-
$
143
Cost of sales
20
9
2
31
-
31
Gross margin (1)
$
54
$
53
$
5
$
112
$
-
$
112
Operating expenses
93
93
Investment income, net
-
-
Income before income taxes
$
19
For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2023
(in millions) (unaudited)
Secure Communications
IoT
Licensing
Segment Totals
Reconciling Items
Consolidated U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
91
$
55
$
6
$
152
$
-
$
152
Cost of sales
23
8
1
32
1
33
Gross margin (1)
$
68
$
47
$
5
$
120
$
(1
)
$
119
Operating expenses
101
101
Investment income, net
5
5
Income before income taxes
$
23
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023.
The following tables reconcile the Company's segment EBITDA results for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:
For the Three Months Ended
(in millions) (unaudited)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Total Segment EBITDA
$
46
$
47
Adjustments (1) :
Stock compensation expense
4
7
Restructuring expenses
7
9
Less
Corporate general and administrative expense
9
10
Amortization
6
7
Impairment of long-lived assets
1
9
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
(13
)
Investment income
-
(5
)
Consolidated income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
19
$
23
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures
In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and are useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.
Readers are cautioned that revenue from continuing and discontinued operation, Cybersecurity revenue from continuing and discontinued operations, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, Cybersecurity gross margin from continuing and discontinued operations, adjusted gross margin from continuing and discontinued operations, adjusted gross margin percentage from continuing and discontinued operations, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating expense from continuing and discontinued operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations, adjusted Cybersecurity EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations and free cash flow (usage)and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Revenue
$
143
$
152
Cylance revenue
19
23
Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations
$
162
$
175
Secure Communication revenue
$
74
$
91
Cylance revenue
19
23
Cybersecurity revenue from continuing and discontinued operations
$
93
$
114
Gross margin
$
112
$
119
Stock compensation expense
-
1
Adjusted gross margin
$
112
$
120
Gross margin %
78.3
%
78.3
%
Stock compensation expense
-
%
0.6
%
Adjusted gross margin %
78.3
%
78.9
%
Secure Communication gross margin
$
54
$
68
Cylance gross margin
8
10
Cybersecurity gross margin from continuing and discontinued operations
$
62
$
78
Gross margin
$
112
$
119
Cylance gross margin
8
10
Stock compensation expense
-
1
Adjusted gross margin from continuing and discontinued operations
$
120
$
130
Gross margin %
78.3
%
78.3
%
Cylance gross margin
(4.2
) %
(4.6
) %
Stock compensation expense
-
%
0.6
%
Adjusted gross margin % from continuing and discontinued operations
74.1
%
74.3
%
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted operating expense and adjusted operating expense from continuing and discontinued operations is reflected in the table below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Operating expense
$
93
$
101
Restructuring charges
7
9
Stock compensation expense
4
6
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
(13
)
Acquired intangibles amortization
2
2
LLA impairment charge
1
9
Adjusted operating expense
$
79
$
88
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Operating expense
$
93
$
101
Add:
Cylance operating expenses
31
39
Less:
Restructuring charges
7
9
Stock compensation expense
4
6
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
(13
)
Acquired intangibles amortization
2
2
LLA impairment charge
1
9
Cylance stock compensation expense
2
1
Cylance acquired intangible amortization
7
7
Cylance LLA impairment charge
-
2
Adjusted operating expense from continuing and discontinued operations
$
101
$
117
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted net income and adjusted basic earnings per share is reflected in the table below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Basic earnings (loss)
per share
Basic earnings (loss)
per share
Net loss
$
(11
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(21
)
$
(0.04
)
Restructuring charges
7
9
Stock compensation expense
6
8
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
(13
)
Acquired intangibles amortization
9
9
LLA impairment charge
1
11
Adjusted net income
$
12
$
0.02
$
3
$
0.01
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Research and development
$
27
$
29
Stock compensation expense
1
2
Adjusted research and development expense
$
26
$
27
Sales and marketing
$
23
$
25
Stock compensation expense
1
-
Adjusted sales and marketing expense
$
22
$
25
General and administrative
$
38
$
45
Restructuring charges
7
9
Stock compensation expense
2
4
Adjusted general and administrative expense
$
29
$
32
Amortization
$
4
$
6
Acquired intangibles amortization
2
2
Adjusted amortization expense
$
2
$
4
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operation, and adjusted Cybersecurity EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 are reflected in the table below. These are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies..
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Net loss
$
(11
)
$
(21
)
Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss
Restructuring charges
7
9
Stock compensation expense
6
8
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
(13
)
Acquired intangibles amortization
9
9
LLA impairment charge
1
11
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net loss
23
24
Amortization
13
14
Acquired intangibles amortization
(9
)
(9
)
Investment income, net
-
(5
)
Provision for income taxes
7
15
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operation
$
23
$
18
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Net loss
$
(11
)
$
(21
)
Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss
Restructuring charges
7
9
Stock compensation expense
6
8
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
(13
)
Acquired intangibles amortization
9
9
LLA impairment charge
1
11
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net loss
23
24
Amortization
13
14
Acquired intangibles amortization
(9
)
(9
)
Investment income, net
-
(5
)
Provision for income taxes
7
15
Less:
IoT Segment EBITDA
18
12
Licensing Segment EBITDA
6
2
Corporate general and administrative expense
(9
)
(10
)
Adjusted Cybersecurity EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operation
$
8
$
14
Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the nine months endedNovember 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the nine months endedNovember 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:
For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Gross margin
$
289
$
367
Stock compensation expense
2
3
Adjusted gross margin
$
291
$
370
Gross margin %
73.9
%
60.6
%
Stock compensation expense
0.5
%
0.5
%
Adjusted gross margin %
74.4
%
61.1
%
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the nine months endedNovember 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:
For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Operating expense
$
282
$
342
Restructuring charges
16
17
Stock compensation expense
14
22
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
3
Acquired intangibles amortization
6
9
LLA impairment charge
4
9
Adjusted operating expense
$
242
$
282
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the nine months endedNovember 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:
For the Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Basic loss per share
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Net loss
$
(72
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(74
)
$
(0.13
)
Restructuring charges
16
17
Stock compensation expense
21
28
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
3
Acquired intangibles amortization
26
29
LLA impairment charge
4
11
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(5
)
$
(0.01
)
$
14
$
0.02
Reconciliation of U.S GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the nine months endedNovember 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:
For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Research and development
$
85
$
98
Stock compensation expense
4
6
Adjusted research and development expense
$
81
$
92
Sales and marketing
$
68
$
77
Stock compensation expense
2
2
Adjusted sales and marketing expense
$
66
$
75
General and administrative
$
111
$
133
Restructuring charges
16
17
Stock compensation expense
8
14
Adjusted general and administrative expense
$
87
$
102
Amortization
$
14
$
22
Acquired intangibles amortization
6
9
Adjusted amortization expense
$
8
$
13
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations for the nine months endedNovember 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 are reflected in the table below. These are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
For the Nine Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Net loss
$
(72
)
$
(74
)
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss
Restructuring charges
16
17
Stock compensation expense
21
28
Prior Debentures fair value adjustment
-
3
Acquired intangibles amortization
26
29
LLA impairment charge
4
11
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net loss
67
88
Amortization
39
46
Acquired intangibles amortization
(26
)
(29
)
Investment income, net
(8
)
(15
)
Provision for income taxes
16
20
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operation
$
16
$
36
The Company uses free cash flow (usage) when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
3
$
(31
)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-
(2
)
Free cash flow (usage)
$
3
$
(33
)
Key Metrics
The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimated future performance. Readers are cautioned that annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR"), and recurring revenue percentage do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Each of Cybersecurity ARR and DBNRR includes both continuing operations and discontinued operations.
For the Three Months Ended (in millions)
November 30, 2024
Cybersecurity Annual Recurring Revenue
$
281
Secure Communications Annual Recurring Revenue
$
215
Cybersecurity Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate
90
%
Secure Communications Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate
95
%
Recurring Software Product Revenue Percentage
80
%
