SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said The Spanish government has signed a contract with Germany, NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency or NETMA for the acquisition of 25 Eurofighter aircraft. The acquisition was approved by Spain's Council of Ministers in September 2023 and includes the aircraft, engines, and the necessary support services. The agreement, which follows a previous contract signed in 2022 for a batch of 20 fighter jets, will see the Spanish Eurofighter fleet grow to 115 aircraft. All Spanish Eurofighters are assembled, tested and delivered at the Airbus Getafe site.'We are grateful for the trust of the Spanish government in our Eurofighter and in Airbus Defence and Space. Not only is this order an important demand and defence signal, it secures the supply chain in Spain and across Europe,' said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.