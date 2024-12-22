PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA and BNP Paribas Cardif have signed a share purchase agreement for AXA Investment Managers. This signing follows the completion of the information-consultation procedure on strategic issues with the relevant employee representative bodies of both AXA and BNP Paribas groups.The agreed price for the acquisition and the long-term partnership is 5.1 billion euros, with the closing expected mid-2025 and an anticipated impact on BNP Paribas Group's CET1 ratio of 25 bps subject to agreements with the relevant authorities.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX