BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon, mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") that was held on Friday 20 December 2024, at which all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

