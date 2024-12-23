RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI (VCISY.PK) said, Icon Water, the Australian Capital Territory's supplier of water and wastewater services, has awarded Seymour Whyte and VINCI Construction Grands Projets - both VINCI Construction subsidiaries - the contract to upgrade and extend the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Center.The 236 million euros project will construct a new membrane bioreactor with treatment capacity of 97 Mega Litres of wastewater a day, using membrane treatment technology. The project is the first in a 10-year program of works and expected to begin in 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX