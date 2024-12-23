Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:16 Uhr
0,320 Euro
-0,010
-3,03 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2550,30312:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 11:36 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc lowers its 2024 guidance for operating profit

Finanznachrichten News

Dovre Group Plc Inside information December 23, 2024, at 12.30 pm

Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc lowers its 2024 guidance for operating profit

Dovre Group Plc lowers its 2024 guidance for operating profit.

On November 20, 2024, Dovre group announced the sale of its Project Personnel and Norwegian Consulting businesses to NYAB AB. According to the outlook for the retained business only, Dovre Group's net sales in 2024 were expected to be in the range of 88-93 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) was expected to be between -5 and -6 MEUR. In anticipation of the completion of the transaction, Dovre adopts the new structure including only the retained businesses in its financial reporting.

New guidance for 2024: Dovre Group's revenue for the retained business is expected to be in the range of 88-93 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between -13 and -15 MEUR.

The reason for the lowered guidance is the reduced profitability in some Renewable Energy projects by Dovre's subgroup Suvic. Despite enhanced management focus and extraordinary operative efforts, some of the works are delayed and impacted by winter, increasing cost and slowing down progress at the sites. The forecast includes estimated losses until the completion of these projects and therefore contains some uncertainty related to the eventual costs also in 2025. Dovre Group's ownership of Suvic is 51%.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group's net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group's parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.