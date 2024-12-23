For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 27 December 2024:Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new) Part-ID (old) Part-ID (new)Covestro AG 1COV DE0006062144 DAX1 GER0 50 55Covestro AG O.N. z.Verk. 1CO DE000A40KY26 DAX1 GER0 59 55Fresenius Medical Care AG FME DE0005785802 MDX1 DAX1 55 50Deutsche Wohnen SE DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 SDX1 MDX1 55 55LPKF Laser & Electronics SE LPK DE0006450000 GER0 SDX1 55 55Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.