Aspo Plc: Aspo SBTi commitment

Aspo Plc

Press release

December 23, 2024 at 2:00 pm





Aspo SBTi commitment?

Aspo Plc has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to set a near-term company-wide science-based emission reduction target, aiming to limit global warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement. This commitment builds on the promise made during the Capital Market Day held in May 2024 and reflects Aspo's ongoing transformation and sustainability journey. The company is now beginning the process of developing and validating its targets in collaboration with SBTi.??

Aspo creates value by owning and developing its businesses sustainably and long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors and forerunners in sustainability.??

"We want to support the transformation towards net zero across the industries we operate in, and our commitment demonstrates that", says CEO Rolf Jansson.?

The near-term target will cover all Aspo's businesses, with the aim of finalizing and submitting the target for SBTi validation by the end of 2025. Aspo works closely with customers and partners to develop sustainable solutions. Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping committed to the SBTi in 2023 and is aiming to achieve net zero in 2040. Key actions already taken to achieve the target include ESL's fleet renewals that have already been announced), the use of renewable electricity, logistics optimization, the adoption of renewable fuels in partnership with customers, and enhancing collaboration with suppliers.???

The Science Based Targets initiative?(SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.?

?

Aspo Oyj

Rolf Jansson

Toimitusjohtaja

For more information, please contact:

Taru Uotila?, SVP Legal Affairs, Sustainability and HR, General Counsel, taru.uotila@aspo.com

Distribution:

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals

Attachment