Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:06 Uhr
4,750 Euro
-0,010
-0,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6504,83013:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 13:10 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo SBTi commitment

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc
Press release
December 23, 2024 at 2:00 pm


Aspo SBTi commitment?

Aspo Plc has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to set a near-term company-wide science-based emission reduction target, aiming to limit global warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement. This commitment builds on the promise made during the Capital Market Day held in May 2024 and reflects Aspo's ongoing transformation and sustainability journey. The company is now beginning the process of developing and validating its targets in collaboration with SBTi.??

Aspo creates value by owning and developing its businesses sustainably and long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors and forerunners in sustainability.??

"We want to support the transformation towards net zero across the industries we operate in, and our commitment demonstrates that", says CEO Rolf Jansson.?

The near-term target will cover all Aspo's businesses, with the aim of finalizing and submitting the target for SBTi validation by the end of 2025. Aspo works closely with customers and partners to develop sustainable solutions. Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping committed to the SBTi in 2023 and is aiming to achieve net zero in 2040. Key actions already taken to achieve the target include ESL's fleet renewals that have already been announced), the use of renewable electricity, logistics optimization, the adoption of renewable fuels in partnership with customers, and enhancing collaboration with suppliers.???

The Science Based Targets initiative?(SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.?

?
Aspo Oyj
Rolf Jansson
Toimitusjohtaja

For more information, please contact:
Taru Uotila?, SVP Legal Affairs, Sustainability and HR, General Counsel, taru.uotila@aspo.com

Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals

Attachment

  • 20241223__Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0438a506-cf53-4900-9a9e-9e4c0b03e605)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.