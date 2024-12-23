CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Partners with UFT to Protect Water Treatment Facilities from Dangerous Cyberattacks

UFT to Resell ARIA AZT PROTECT to stop cyberattacks targeting Water Treatment and Wastewater facilities throughout North America

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions announced a new reseller partnership with United Flow Technologies (UFT) the industry leader in providing equipment and services to the water treatment industry.

UFT provides products and system integration services to water and wastewater treatment facilities across 40 US states.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, focusing on stopping all forms of malware, ransomware as well as nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the OS on which they run.

Water treatment has been hit hard by zero-day malware and ransomware that today's cybersecurity solutions struggle to stop. On top of that, Nation-state-sponsored attacks are focusing on such critical infrastructures that bypass today's leading protection measures.

ARIA is working with UFT to resell and integrate AZT PROTECT into water treatment systems to better protect them from today's cyberattacks. Our first deployment included protecting one of UFT's own operational technology facilities.

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop both categories of attacks as they land on water treatment's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks such as malware and ransomware from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

"The Expertise UFT brings to provide of our AZT solution integration with the variety of water treatment plant systems is critical for success in this market," stated Gary Southwell, ARIA Chief Executive. "UFT has over 16,000 customers to sell into and Tesco is trusted by 1000s plant operators as an SI to provide turnkey systems with our solution built-in for effective cyber protection."

"Water treatment operators need a better approach to providing cyber security. Today's approaches are too complex for most plant operators to deploy let alone effectively staff and operate 24X7. AZT PROTECT has solved this by offering a fully managed system that UFT can deploy quickly to provide proven round-the-clock protection," Said Scott Caringella, Chief Commercial Officer of UFT. "We chose AZT PROTECT because it's custom-built for OT environments, and is well suited to providing very cost-effective protection that can be quickly implemented in the Water and Wastewater Industry."

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ: CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About UFT

United Flow Technologies is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT has partnered with market-leading businesses, MISCOwater, Tesco Controls, The Henry P. Thompson Company, Shape Incorporated, EES, Newman Regency Group, Southwest Valve and Equipment, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota Pump Works, Hydro Controls, Municipal Valve Company, and The TDH Company to create a national provider of process, pump, automation & control, and other equipment solutions. And we're just getting started making strategic partnerships to provide clean water across the country!

Media Contact

Gary Southwell

Chief Executive of the ARIA HPP Division of CSP Inc.

ARIA Cybersecurity

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com