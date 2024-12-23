American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Produces Greater than 99.5% Pure Terbium For National Defense Supply Chain

ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform is the only rare earth oxide producer able to economically separate and refine heavy rare earth elements in the U.S.

Company's Marion, Indiana Super Site is being developed to supply heavy and light rare earth elements and critical battery minerals to its customer base while expanding its capabilities to include other defense-related minerals that have historically been sourced exclusively from China

American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, ("ReElement") a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today that the Company has successfully separated and refined terbium (Tb) from dysprosium (Dy), as well as the light rare earth elements neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), achieving a purity greater than 99.5% on all isolated elements. The Company has achieved each milestone utilizing its patented and commercially proven refining process.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies said, "The performance and versatility of our technology continues to demonstrate competitiveness in the global marketplace, producing ultra-pure critical minerals for high-demand markets, including the national defense supply chain, with a range of high-value elements. Our ability to produce separated, high-purity light and heavy rare earth oxides from both primary and recycled feedstocks is a core strength of our technology. This unique capability, combined with a growing number of customers, enables us to rapidly achieve profitability in our Marion Super Site. Most importantly, we can achieve ultra-high purity separated rare earth oxides at a price point that is highly competitive, if not lower, than the Chinese market. Through innovation, ReElement is one of the only platforms globally capable of economically refining these minerals and is well positioned to displace solvent-based refining methods which are challenging to deploy outside of China due to environmental, operational costs and capital risks."

In April of 2024 ReElement announced it has expanded its exclusive use of the patents for ligand assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography and knowhow for all feedstocks to now include rare earth ores. These exclusive patents and technologies, developed at Purdue University, have been utilized by ReElement at its Noblesville, Indiana Commercial Qualification Plant to produce ultra-pure rare earth oxides and critical battery elements to the growing magnet and energy storage industries. ReElement has successfully developed its critical mineral platform technology providing a high-performance and scalable solution for separating, purifying and refining rare earth and critical elements in an efficient, low cost and environmentally safe process outside of China.

Terbium enhances temperature resilience to neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets, which are integral to various key defense systems including aircraft, submarines, and missiles. Representing less than 1% of the total rare earth content in most deposits, terbium is one of the most challenging elements to source and refine. ReElement is uniquely positioned as one of the only commercial scale producers outside of China capable of refining terbium oxide for high-value applications. When applied to ore refining, ReElement also recovers the rare earths lanthanum, cerium, europium, and yttrium, each serving critical roles in both commercial and defense industries.

Ligand Assisted Displacement Chromatographic Separation and Purification

The use of LAD chromatography to separate, purify and refine rare earth and critical elements is the most cost effective and environmentally safe methods utilized to date. LAD chromatography, as designed for rare earth element extraction and purification, is a much cleaner and greener purification process compared to conventional solvent-based extraction methods. It has a higher yield, productivity, flexibility and efficiency allowing for smaller and scalable processing volume without the harsh or toxic chemicals.

The technology enables:

Modular and scalable production capacity (growing processing volumes efficiently as feedstock production expands);

Localization of processing (Removing the need to transport raw ore across the world);

Significantly less chemical and energy use; and

Versatility of technology for multi-mineral, multi-feedstock (ores, recycled material, etc.).

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization

The Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among leading research universities in the U.S. Services provided by this office support the economic development initiatives of Purdue University and benefit the university's academic activities through commercializing, licensing and protecting Purdue intellectual property. The office recently moved into the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in Discovery Park District, adjacent to the Purdue campus. In fiscal year 2019, the office reported 136 deals finalized with 231 technologies signed, 380 disclosures received and 141 issued U.S. patents. The office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities Award for Place from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.In 2020, IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue third nationally in startup creation and in the top 20 for patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Contact otcip@prf.org for more information.

