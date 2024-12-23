NV Gold Corporation: Canadian Mail Strike and Availability of AGM Meeting and Voting Materials

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, annual return card and form of proxy for shareholders (the "Meeting Materials") for the upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company to be held on January 23, 2025 can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca as posted on December 23, 2024, and through its website. The Company's audited financial statements for August 31, 2024 are also posted on its website at that location.

Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote their Common Shares online. Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting contact Odyssey Trust Company, via www.odysseycontact.com or by phone at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside North America). Meeting material can also be accessed directly on the Company's website as set out in the preceding paragraph.

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary directly to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided. This may include obtaining your individual control number to allow you to provide your voting instructions to your broker/intermediary. The Company notes most shareholders of the Company hold their shares through their broker/intermediary and this process must be used to allow your votes to be taken into account.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders' votes must be received not later than 4:00 p.m. on January 21, 2025 or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders with questions on voting may contact Odyssey Trust Company, via www.odysseycontact.com or by phone at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside North America) or the Company at ron@asi-accounting.com. Registered shareholders can scan or email properly completed and executed proxy's to ron@asi-accounting.com.

Due to the mail strike, and the inability to deliver the required AGM material within the time frames set out in NI 51-102, the Company is relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 as adopted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 4, 2024, and has satisfied all the conditions necessary to allow it to rely on such blanket order.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold owns 100% interest in 21 mineral exploration projects in Nevada, USA, comprising 639 mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, its extensive geological data library, and the recent increase in the price of gold, 2024 is expected to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact.

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

