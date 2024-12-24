Anzeige
'New to the Street' Show #618 Premieres Tonight at 10:30 PM PST on FOX Business Network, Showcasing HPB, Foremost Energy, PillSafe, and Sustainable Green Team

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / New to The Street announces the broadcast of its 618th episode tonight at 10:30 PM PST on the FOX Business Network. As sponsored programming, the show features exclusive interviews and insights from some of the most innovative companies across industries, highlighting advancements in energy, technology, sustainability, and healthcare.

The featured lineup includes:

HPB High Performance Battery AG: CEO Sebastian Heinz discusses the revolutionary potential of HPB's solid-state battery technology, emphasizing unprecedented advancements in safety, durability, and environmental sustainability.

Foremost Clean Energy: CEO Jason Barnard delves into the company's mission to drive sustainable energy solutions for a greener tomorrow.

PillSafe: Addressing critical challenges in pharmaceutical care, PillSafe leverages innovative "smart" technology to ensure secure medication delivery and enhance patient compliance. Their solutions aim to combat the opioid epidemic by promoting safer prescribing practices.

Sustainable Green Team: A leader in eco-conscious initiatives, Sustainable Green Team showcases its efforts in redefining corporate sustainability with impactful strategies.

Sekur: CEO Alain Ghiai joins Ana Berry for the popular "Hack of The Week" segment, offering insights into secure communication and cybersecurity innovations to protect businesses and individuals in the digital age.

New to The Street continues its tradition of providing a platform for innovative companies to share their stories with a broad audience, combining the power of national television broadcasts, earned media, and its rapidly growing digital platforms.

Tune in tonight to FOX Business Network at 10:30 PM PST to learn more about these trailblazing companies and their groundbreaking contributions to their respective fields.

For more information, contact:
Monica Brennan
Media Relations
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Contact Information
Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
