LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM, LTM.AX) said that it has obtained all requisite shareholder approvals in connection with the proposed acquisition by Rio Tinto.The proposed transaction is still expected to close in mid-2025.In October 2024, Rio Tinto reached an agreement to acquire Arcadium Lithium in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.85 per share. The deal values Arcadium's share capital at approximately $6.7 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX