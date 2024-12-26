BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - iHuman Inc. (IH) Thursday announced a sharp fall in third-quarter earnings on reduced revenue compared to the prior year.The quarterly profit declined to RMB25.1 million or $3.6 million, compared with RMB51.9 million in the same period last year.On a per share basis, earnings per ADS were RMB0.48 or $0.07 per share and RMB0.47 or $0.07 per share, respectively, compared with RMB0.98 and RMB0.95 in the same period last year.Revenues were RMB239.4 million or $34.1 million, down from RMB261.5 million in the same period last year.Average total MAUs increased 14.8 percent to 29.12 million.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX