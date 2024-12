SMX: SMX Integrates Its Proprietary Coating and Digital Platform Technology for NFC & RFID Chip Markings and Protection

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, proudly announces the groundbreaking integration of its cutting-edge technology to mark and protect NFC and RFID chips. This innovative solution is being designed to offer unparalleled security, traceability, and durability, and to set a new standard in electronic component protection.

A New Era of Electronic Security

SMX has successfully embedded its unique markers directly into the coating of readily available off the shelf NFC and RFID chips, enabling precise authentication and verification throughout their lifecycles. SMX believes that this advancement will significantly mitigate risks associated with counterfeiting, unauthorized tampering, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Unmatched Coating and Protection

SMX's proprietary coating technology not only works with off the shelf chips, but also has been shown in testing to enhance their durability and performance, as well as their resilience against common environmental stressors, thereby potentially enabling the extension of their operational lifespan and reliability. Additionally, the SMX coating has the capability to store data, adding a potential extra layer of functionality, resilience to heat (e.g. up to 150 Degrees Celsius), and additional protection against the elements.

Expanding into Wearable and Flexible Electronics

SMX believes that its technology's ability to provide authentication will extend into the burgeoning market of wearable and flexible electronics. This growing sector includes applications such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, medical devices, health monitoring solutions and flexible displays. These devices typically require secure, lightweight, and durable components, which SMX believes makes its coating and marking technology an ideal solution.

Additionally, SMX believes that the potential for using 'marked' coated NFC and RFID chips in fashion, sports, and adventure/active wear clothing and footwear is particularly promising. These markets sometimes incorporate components that must withstand rigorous conditions, such as cleaning, washing, curing, repeated flex resistance, and exposure to sweat and corrosion. SMX's technology has been shown in testing to ensure that these electronic components remain functional and secure under demanding conditions.

Looking Forward

As SMX continues to innovate, one of its focuses remains on enhancing the security and sustainability of electronic components. SMX's latest advancements in marking NFC and RFID chips are just the beginning, as it is committed to developing solutions that protect and empower companies and industries in an increasingly interconnected world.

For further information contact:

SMX GENERAL ENQUIRIES Follow us through our social channel @secmattersltd E: info@securitymattersltd.com @smx.tech

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

