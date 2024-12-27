Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Actusnews Wire
27.12.2024 08:23 Uhr
44 Leser
WAVESTONE: Eligibility of Wavestone shares for Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) from December 27, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Wavestone informs that from the trading session of today, Friday, December 27, 2024, Wavestone shares listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013357621 - ticker: WAVE) are eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) [1].

The SRD is a regulated market mechanism that allows investors to defer the settlement or delivery of eligible securities to the end of the stock market month (source: Euronext Paris). Specifically, the service offers the possibility to initiate, with leverage, a long (buy) or short (sell) position on a security.

Eligible SRD securities meet the criterion of having a market capitalization exceeding €1 billion.

This admission to the SRD is expected to enhance the attractiveness and liquidity of Wavestone shares.

Next event: publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue: Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone
Wavestone is a consulting player, whose mission is to support companies and organizations in their strategic transformations in a constantly evolving world, with the ambition of generating positive and lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.
Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm has a 360° portfolio of consulting services with high added value, seamlessly combining leading sector expertise with a wide range of cross-sector know-how.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

[1] As a reminder, since December 29, 2014, Wavestone shares have been eligible for the Long Deferred Settlement Service (SRD Long) on Euronext Paris. The SRD Long status means that the mechanism is only authorized for buying the considered security.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW1rksptlGyanmtuY5dsmZWZaGdpyGXGbGSVxWSek8iUbnBilGiSbsnKZnFql25t
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89297-wavestone-cp-eligibilite-srd-27122024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
